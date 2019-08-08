Buy USDINR; target of 71.00 - 71.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee witnessed its fifth consecutive daily loss to end at 70.89, down by 6 paise vs. the US$. RBI cut interest rate by 0.35% yesterday, higher than the market expectation of a 25 bps cut. The rupee is expected to open higher as some cool-off in Yuan and slump in oil prices is likely to benefit the rupee • The US dollar moved lower while otherwise trading in a range against major currencies. The Chinese Yuan is currently trading near 7.04 levels, mildly higher than previous day. It could see some consolidation before it starts weakening again as US-China trade war continues to hit risk sentiments.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields rose to 6.37% even as RBI cut the policy rate by 35 bps. A sharp cool-off in global yields as well as crude oil prices is likely to support domestic debt in the near term • US 10-year yields witnessed a mild uptick and rose to 1.73% yesterday. However, recent escalation in US-China trade war is likely to see the Fed remain dovish citing increasing risks to growth.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 71.01 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4.69% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 70.67 -70.73 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.00 / 71.10 Stop Loss: 70.53 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.75 / 70.60 R1/R2:70.9 / 71.10

