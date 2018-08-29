Buy USDINR; target of 70.54 - 70.62: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended slightly higher yesterday. It ended a volatile session tracking strength in major currencies as well as domestic equities. It is expected to open lower today amid a steady US$ as well as weakness in Brazilian real and Chinese Yuan • The US $ was mildly lower against major currencies yesterday failing to gain on the back of higher US yields. The dollar reversed losses tracking strong consumer confidence reading. Also, record long positions in the US$ against currencies as well as safe haven assets like gold would support the US$.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witnessed profit booking as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risked FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields rose even as the US$ was steady. Yields were supported on the back of higher US consumer confidence data as well as successful trade deal negotiation between the US and Mexico.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 70. 38 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 32. 34 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 70.28 -70.34 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 70.54 / 70.62 Stop Loss: 70.16 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.30 / 70.10 R1/R2:70.50 /70.65

