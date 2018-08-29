App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 70.54 - 70.62: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended slightly higher yesterday. It ended a volatile session tracking strength in major currencies as well as domestic equities. It is expected to open lower today amid a steady US$ as well as weakness in Brazilian real and Chinese Yuan • The US $ was mildly lower against major currencies yesterday failing to gain on the back of higher US yields. The dollar reversed losses tracking strong consumer confidence reading. Also, record long positions in the US$ against currencies as well as safe haven assets like gold would support the US$.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witnessed profit booking as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risked FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields rose even as the US$ was steady. Yields were supported on the back of higher US consumer confidence data as well as successful trade deal negotiation between the US and Mexico.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE was at 70. 38 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 32. 34 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 70.28 -70.34 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 70.54 / 70.62 Stop Loss: 70.16
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 70.30 / 70.10 R1/R2:70.50 /70.65
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:34 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.