App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 70.40 - 70.48: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly higher on Tuesday amid higher domestic equities and speculated intervention by RBI. However, it is expected to open on a weaker note tracking losses in non - deliverable forward (NDF) and also further weakness in the Chinese Yuan • The US $ moved slightly lower yesterday amid news that US - China may resume trade talks in late August after a tit - for - tat tariffs battle . However, the stand - off between the US and Turkey continues to stay escalated. Turkey has imposed tariffs on US imports in response to US sanctions.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds were unchanged as investors remained cautious ahead of the national holiday as well as ongoing concerns in global financial markets that weighed on debt at higher levels • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields declined amid profit booking in US equities as well as concerns over a tiff between US and Turkey.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69 . 99 in the previous session . August contract open interest increased 8 . 71 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels . Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 70.14-70.20 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 70.40 / 70.48 Stop Loss: 70.00
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 70.20 / 70.05 R1/R2:70.35 /70.50
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.