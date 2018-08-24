Buy USDINR; target of 70.28 - 70.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee declined against the US$ as a reversal in major currencies and higher crude oil prices weighed on rupee. It is expected to open on a lower note today weighed by overnight gains in US $ • The US $ ended higher as most major currencies saw profit booking ahead of the central banker’s meeting at Jackson Hole symposium . Investors also track the current political turmoil surrounding the US President. Investors would be awaiting US GDP as well as PCE data next week ahead of September monetary policy meeting.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields rose sharply tracking a weak rupee as well as a surge in crude oil prices. Rising oil prices in the backdrop of a weakening rupee risks FII outflow pressure in domestic debt markets • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields were slightly higher ahead of a central banker’s meeting at Jackson Hole symposium . Investors would be tracking comments from US Fed chair Jerome Powell ahead of September monetary policy meeting.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.14 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 3.99 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 70.03 -70.11 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 70.28 / 70.40 Stop Loss: 69.91 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.3 / 69.90 R1/R2:70.25 /70.40

