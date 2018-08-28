App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 70.28 - 70.36: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative image
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee registered fresh closing lows at 70. 16, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and weakness in Turkish lira even though the Chinese Yuan strengthened in the previous few sessions. The USD extended losses yesterday as major currencies continued their recovery. Euro has pared almost all of its monthly losses while the pound has also recovered against the USD. Chinese Yuan is almost 1.75 % off its recent lows, suggesting that China’s central bank remains averse to runaway depreciation of Chinese Yuan

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds witnessed profit booking as a surge in crude oil prices as well as a weakening rupee risk FII outflow pressures from domestic debt markets US sovereign 10 - year bond yields rose even as USD declined yesterday. Yields were also supported by announcement of a successful trade deal negotiation between the US and Mexico

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70. 15 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 6. 98 % in the previous session We expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

USDINR Strategy
USDINR August futures contract (NSE
Buy US$INR in the range of 70.04 -70.10 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 70.28 / 70.36 Stop Loss: 69.91
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 70.05 / 69.90 R1/R2:70.20 /70.35

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct

