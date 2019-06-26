App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 70.05 - 70.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended unchanged in the previous session as a recovery in the US$ and gradually rising oil prices capped its appreciating streak. It is expected to open on a weak note today tracking overnight strength in the dollar • The dollar recouped losses yesterday to halt the four-day losing streak. Investors await the outcome from upcoming G-20 meet in the backdrop of trade war concerns. US 10-year benchmark yields ended below 2% yesterday. US-China trade thaw is also weighing on growth expectations that would further necessitate easing monetary conditions.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields up ticked mildly to close at 6.88% while an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in near term • US treasury yields ended at 1.99%, the lowest close since September 2016, tracking increasing possibility of rate cuts. Risk of US-China trade war and weaker inflation is weighing on US yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.74 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 21.28% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 69.78 -69.82 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 70.05 / 70.15 Stop Loss: 69.63
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 69.75 / 69.60 R1/R2:69.90 / 70.10
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.