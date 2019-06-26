Buy USDINR; target of 70.05 - 70.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended unchanged in the previous session as a recovery in the US$ and gradually rising oil prices capped its appreciating streak. It is expected to open on a weak note today tracking overnight strength in the dollar • The dollar recouped losses yesterday to halt the four-day losing streak. Investors await the outcome from upcoming G-20 meet in the backdrop of trade war concerns. US 10-year benchmark yields ended below 2% yesterday. US-China trade thaw is also weighing on growth expectations that would further necessitate easing monetary conditions.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields up ticked mildly to close at 6.88% while an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in near term • US treasury yields ended at 1.99%, the lowest close since September 2016, tracking increasing possibility of rate cuts. Risk of US-China trade war and weaker inflation is weighing on US yields.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.74 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 21.28% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 69.78 -69.82
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 70.05 / 70.15
|Stop Loss: 69.63
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 69.75 / 69.60
|R1/R2:69.90 / 70.10
