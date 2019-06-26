Buy USDINR; target of 70.05 - 70.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended unchanged in the previous session as a recovery in the US$ and gradually rising oil prices capped its appreciating streak. It is expected to open on a weak note today tracking overnight strength in the dollar • The dollar recouped losses yesterday to halt the four-day losing streak. Investors await the outcome from upcoming G-20 meet in the backdrop of trade war concerns. US 10-year benchmark yields ended below 2% yesterday. US-China trade thaw is also weighing on growth expectations that would further necessitate easing monetary conditions.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields up ticked mildly to close at 6.88% while an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in near term • US treasury yields ended at 1.99%, the lowest close since September 2016, tracking increasing possibility of rate cuts. Risk of US-China trade war and weaker inflation is weighing on US yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.74 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 21.28% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 69.78 -69.82 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 70.05 / 70.15 Stop Loss: 69.63 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.75 / 69.60 R1/R2:69.90 / 70.10

