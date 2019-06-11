Buy USDINR; target of 69.85 - 69.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USSINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee extended losses of almost 18-paise vs. the US$ spooked by depreciation in the Chinese Yuan. It is expected to open mildly higher today while moves in the CNY remain crucial triggers for EM currencies in the backdrop of consolidation seen in the dollar • The Dollar Index was slightly higher against major currencies on the back of profit booking as well as some recovery in US yields. For EM currencies, Chinese Yuan move remains a key factor. Currently, it is trading near 6.91. However, as trade tensions continue to simmer, a move towards 7 cannot be ruled out. In that scenario, all EM currencies, including the rupee, may see some depreciation.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields rose to 7.08% tracking mild gains in oil prices and concerns over monsoon. Also, market participants would remain cautious ahead of the domestic budget • US treasury yields jumped to 2.15% yesterday as sentiments improved due to Mexico tariff relief. Investors are pricing in a higher probability of a rate cut in the July 2019 policy meeting.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 69.77 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 3.51% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 69.54 -69.62
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 69.85 / 69.95
|Stop Loss: 69.42
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 69.65 / 69.50
|R1/R2:69.85 / 69.95