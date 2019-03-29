Buy USDINR; target of 69.65 - 69.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended sharply lower at 69.34 vs. US$ as strength in the dollar and rising concerns on global growth weighed. Also, firm crude oil prices and caution ahead of RBI policy meeting will keep rupee appreciation in check • The dollar extended mild gains amid weakness in the Euro and uncertainty around Brexit. Many other DM central banks joining the dovish bandwagon is supporting the US$. The upcoming US March employment data as well as clarity on today’s meaningful vote on Brexit remain key events to be watched. US GDP growth slowed to 2.2% in fourth quarter.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields declined to 7.32% yesterday. Domestic retail inflation for February rose to 2.57% while flows in the debt segment would keep yields contained. Gradually rising crude oil prices will remain in focus in the near term • US treasury yields rose to 2.39% while resurfacing of global growth concerns as well as Brexit stalemate remain key triggers. Europe and Japan 10-year debt yields have become negative in the last few sessions.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 69.55 in the previous session. April contract open interest rose 9.38 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 69.35 -69.41
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 69.65 / 69.75
|Stop Loss: 69.21
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 69.40 / 69.30
|R1/R2:69.65 /69.80