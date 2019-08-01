App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 69.50 - 69.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended higher by 6 paise vs. the US$ yesterday tracking a mild recovery in domestic equities as well as consolidation in US$. However, it is expected to open sharply lower today tracking strong gains in the US$ • The US dollar ended with sharp gains with the dollar index rising to almost two and a half year highs. Although the Fed cut the rate by 25 bps as expected, it disappointed investors who were looking for the start of a rate cut cycle. The Fed chairman has kept the doors open for further policy moves, which makes incoming data very crucial. Most currencies are currently trading lower against US$.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields further fell to 6.37% as investors continued to price the possibility of sovereign bond issue. Domestic 10-year yields are likely to rise as US yields have hardened post Fed’s policy outcome • US 10-year yields fell slightly to 2.01% in the previous session. The Fed has cut rates as per expectation but reduced the possibility of initiation of a rate cut cycle sighting strength in US economy.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 9.84% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 69.18 -69.22Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.50 / 69.60Stop Loss: 69.03
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 69.18 / 69.00R1/R2:69.40 / 69.60
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

