Buy USDINR; target of 69.50 - 69.60: ICICI Direct

Spot Currency

The rupee extended losses on Friday tracking strength in the US$. It is expected to open at fresh lifetime lows today amid strength in the US $ as well as further depreciation in the Chinese Yuan • The US $ extended further gains and ended higher above 96.0 levels. A sharp decline in Euro over risks from Turkey has weighed on risk appetite. JPY also gained on the back of safe haven demand. Most EM currencies are expected to see high volatility and weakness in the backdrop of escalating trade war risks as well as strength in the US$.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds were largely unchanged as a decline in crude oil prices as well as steady global yields supported domestic debt • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields declined sharply as trade war risks escalated owing to a second round of tariffs between the US and China.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 99 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 1. 86 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 69.30-69.36 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.50 / 69.60 top Loss: 69.18 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.20 / 69.00 R1/R2:69.50 /69.65

