Buy USDINR; target of 69.35 - 69.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened on Friday amid strength in the US$ as well as rising oil prices. It is expected to open slightly stronger today while caution ahead of general elections as well as firm oil prices would cap appreciation • The US dollar ended lower on Friday as a bounce in the Euro as well as GBP supported risk on mode. Brexit delay has created uncertainty although it has alleviated the no-deal exit risk as of now. Going forward, the direction of US-China trade talks as well as incoming economic data, especially from EU, are likely to be key monitorables.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields rose to 7.41% on Friday. Also, FII flows in April have been negative till date against huge inflows seen in March • US treasury yields climbed 7 bps to end at 2.57%. Hopes of potentially positive directions of US-China trade talks is keeping US yields supported while dovish Fed minutes would keep a sharp rise in check.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 69.35 in the previous session. April contract open interest increased 1.58% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 69.13-69.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.35 / 69.45 Stop Loss: 69.01 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.20 / 69.05 R1/R2:69.40 /69.55

