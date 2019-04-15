App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 69.35 - 69.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened on Friday amid strength in the US$ as well as rising oil prices. It is expected to open slightly stronger today while caution ahead of general elections as well as firm oil prices would cap appreciation • The US dollar ended lower on Friday as a bounce in the Euro as well as GBP supported risk on mode. Brexit delay has created uncertainty although it has alleviated the no-deal exit risk as of now. Going forward, the direction of US-China trade talks as well as incoming economic data, especially from EU, are likely to be key monitorables.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields rose to 7.41% on Friday. Also, FII flows in April have been negative till date against huge inflows seen in March • US treasury yields climbed 7 bps to end at 2.57%. Hopes of potentially positive directions of US-China trade talks is keeping US yields supported while dovish Fed minutes would keep a sharp rise in check.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 69.35 in the previous session. April contract open interest increased 1.58% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 69.13-69.20 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.35 / 69.45 Stop Loss: 69.01
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 69.20 / 69.05 R1/R2:69.40 /69.55
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 15, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

