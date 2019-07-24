Buy USDINR; target of 69.35 - 69.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee extended mild losses in yesterday’s session, witnessing a muted day otherwise. However, it is expected to open sharply lower today weighed by gains in the US$ as well as pressure from a sell-off in domestic equities and fund outflows • The dollar rose against major currencies yesterday. The index is up 0.46% amid selling in major currencies. Euro is weighed by rising expectation of an ECB policy rate cut while uncertainties over Brexit are leading GBP lower. Moves in the US$ ahead of the July policy meeting as well as Chinese Yuan are key triggers for EM currencies, including rupee.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields rose to 6.46%, tracking steady US yields as well as selling pressure in domestic debt. Fed rate outcome and update on sovereign foreign currency bond issue is keenly awaited • US 10-year treasury yield rose to 2.08% in the previous session as market participants price in a 25 bps rate cut in Fed policy meeting. Fed rate trajectory is likely to be a key trigger for yields in near term.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 10.18% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 69.08 -69.12
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 69.35 / 69.45
|Stop Loss: 68.94
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 69.05 / 68.90
|R1/R2:69.25 / 69.45