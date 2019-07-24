Buy USDINR; target of 69.35 - 69.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended mild losses in yesterday’s session, witnessing a muted day otherwise. However, it is expected to open sharply lower today weighed by gains in the US$ as well as pressure from a sell-off in domestic equities and fund outflows • The dollar rose against major currencies yesterday. The index is up 0.46% amid selling in major currencies. Euro is weighed by rising expectation of an ECB policy rate cut while uncertainties over Brexit are leading GBP lower. Moves in the US$ ahead of the July policy meeting as well as Chinese Yuan are key triggers for EM currencies, including rupee.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields rose to 6.46%, tracking steady US yields as well as selling pressure in domestic debt. Fed rate outcome and update on sovereign foreign currency bond issue is keenly awaited • US 10-year treasury yield rose to 2.08% in the previous session as market participants price in a 25 bps rate cut in Fed policy meeting. Fed rate trajectory is likely to be a key trigger for yields in near term.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 10.18% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 69.08 -69.12 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.35 / 69.45 Stop Loss: 68.94 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.05 / 68.90 R1/R2:69.25 / 69.45

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.