Buy USDINR; target of 69.35 - 69.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee depreciated sharply vs. US$ in the backdrop of higher oil prices and trade war rhetoric led by US. The rupee is worst performer among Asian currencies losing almost 6.94 % in 2018. It is expected to open further lower today due to US$ strength • The US $ recovered sharply against DM as well as EM currencies post renewed threat from US President over taxing auto imports from Germany. JPY could rally against other currencies owing to risk haven status. Traders would keenly track trade war prospects while upcoming US June employment data to provide clues on rate hike prospects.

Sovereign bonds declined as yields rallied owing to rising crude oil prices. Domestic yields could rise further as crude momentum continues while outflows from domestic debt too weighed on • US 10 - year yields declined to 2. 83 % in yesterday’s session as rising threat of global trade war led by US is weighing on growth prospects.

Dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 85 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 58. 67 % in the previous day• We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 69.03 - 69.09 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.35 / 69.40 Stop Loss: 68.91 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.0 / 68.85 R1/R2:69.30 /69.40

