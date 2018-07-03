Buy USDINR; target of 69.25 - 69.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee continues to remain volatile amid higher oil prices and speculated central bank intervention. It depreciated almost 0. 48 % in the previous session even as the US $ continued to gain • The US $ rose against DM currencies supported by a rise in core PCE data as well as expectations of widening divergence in monetary policies of major central banks . US June employment data shall remain in focus as recent data remains supportive for two rate hikes for 2018.

Sovereign bonds fell as yields rose following rise in crude oil prices. Yields are expected to remain elevated unless we see a meaningful declines in crude oil prices from current levels • US 10 - year yields rose mildly to 2. 87 % tracking recent surge in US May core PCE data to 2 % while upcoming June employment data shall provide further cues.

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 98 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1. 32 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.86 - 68.92 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.25 / 69.30 Stop Loss: 68.73 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.85 / 68.70 R1/R2:69.20 /69.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.