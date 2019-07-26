Buy USDINR; target of 69.20 - 69.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee depreciated to end at 69.04 against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices. Prolonged weakness in domestic equity markets and a strengthening greenback further weighed on the local unit, forex traders said • The dollar steadied after rising against most G-10 peers on Thursday. The euro was little changed after fluctuating in the wake of the European Central Bank meeting.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields rose to 6.51%, amid growing confusion over India’s maiden foreign bond issuance, before ending the day at 6.51% • US 10-year treasury yield rose to 2.08% in the previous session.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.05 in the previous session. Open interest declined 14.47% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 68.95 -69.00
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 69.20 / 69.30
|Stop Loss: 68.85
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.75
|R1/R2:69.12 / 69.30