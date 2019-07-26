App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 69.20 - 69.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated to end at 69.04 against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices. Prolonged weakness in domestic equity markets and a strengthening greenback further weighed on the local unit, forex traders said • The dollar steadied after rising against most G-10 peers on Thursday. The euro was little changed after fluctuating in the wake of the European Central Bank meeting.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields rose to 6.51%, amid growing confusion over India’s maiden foreign bond issuance, before ending the day at 6.51% • US 10-year treasury yield rose to 2.08% in the previous session.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.05 in the previous session. Open interest declined 14.47% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 68.95 -69.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.20 / 69.30Stop Loss: 68.85
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.75R1/R2:69.12 / 69.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.