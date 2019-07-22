Buy USDINR; target of 69.15 - 69.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee snapped its three day losing streak to end at 68.81 vs. US$, up by 15 paise, supported by strength in major currencies as well as weak crude oil prices. However, it is expected to open lower today tracking strength in dollar as well as higher US yields • The US$ ended on a higher note but in a range as investors continue to price the Fed July interest rate cut as well as Fed’s rate trajectory. Investors pared bets on a 0.50% rate in July policy meet thereby supporting dollar ands yields. Also, a weak Chinese Yuan is likely to be negative for EM currencies including rupee. In the near term, moves in dollar as well as development over US-China trade rift are likely to be key triggers.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields fell to 6.36% and continued to consolidate ahead of Fed policy meeting. Fed rate outcome and update on sovereign foreign currency bond issue is keenly awaited • US 10-year treasury yield rose to 2.06% in the previous session as investors pared the bets for an aggressive 50 bps fed rate cut in July policy meeting.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.89 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.63% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 68.88 -68.92 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.15 / 69.25 Stop Loss: 68.73 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.75 R1/R2:69.05 / 69.20

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.