Buy USDINR; target of 69.10 / 69.18: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee ended lower weighed by strength in US$ as well as cautiousness amid higher crude oil prices . Increased risks of widening global trade rift could weigh on emerging currencies including rupee The US$ was slightly higher amidst profit booking in Euro and further declines in JPY. US administration has released biggest list of Chinese goods it may hit with tariff increases. Currencies along with other asset classes may witness volatility if China too warns with further tariffs on US imports. This could lead to widening cross border trade rift and could risk global growth.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields rose to 7.90% as crude oil prices continue to rise gradually while rising risks of global trade wars could aggravate outflows concerns from domestic markets US sovereign 10-year yields declined mildly to 2.85% as US administration has warned of imposing additional tariffs on bigger list of Chinese imports into US

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1.31% in the previous day We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels.Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions

USDINR Strategy

USDINR July futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 68.88 - 68.94 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 69.10 / 69.18 Stop Loss: 68.76 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.85 / 68.70 R1/R2:69.10 /69.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.