Buy USDINR; target of 69.05 - 69.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated in the previous session as strength in the US$ in the Asian session as well as an overnight recovery in crude oil prices weighed. The central government announcement on MSP hike on agricultural commodities also weighed on the rupee • The US $ was mildly lower against major currencies. However, overall it consolidated ahead of June employment data. Investors await details in the ongoing trade friction between the US and its major trading partners. The US President pressured Opec to boost oil supplies through a tweet. JPY could gain if global uncertainties resurface amid trade worries.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields ended lower declining from highs of 7. 91 % as investors tried to gauge the full impact of agricultural commodities MSP hike announcement by the central government • US sovereign 10 - year yields were unchanged at 2. 83 % as US markets were shut on account of US Independence day holiday.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 95 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 4. 36 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.77 - 68.83 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.05 / 69.15 Stop Loss: 68.65 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.85 / 68.70 R1/R2:69.05 /69.15

