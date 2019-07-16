Buy USDINR; target of 68.80 - 68.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee posted gains of 13-paise v/s US$ on Monday tracking mild gains in domestic equities. It is likely to open slightly changed while general cautiousness would cap runaway appreciation. June Trade deficit was mildly lower at $15.28 bn against previously $15.36 bn in May 2019 • The US dollar settled slightly higher while overall moves in Fx markets remain muted. Market participants are pricing in a 100% probability for a Federal reserve July interest rate cut. However the depth of the rate cut for 2019 is debated as current expectations are of three rate cuts of 0.25%. US-China trade engagement is likely to be a crucial factor for the fed rate trajectory.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds yield fell to 6.43% registering lowest level since August 2017. June inflation rose to 8-month high at 3.18%, still below RBI projected target range • US 10-year yields settled further lower on Monday at 2.09%, however have seen a sharp uptick from 1.93% in last week. Investors continue to price in a July policy rate cut by Fed while market participants would be awaiting details on future rate trajectory.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.64 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 4.29% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 68.53 -68.57 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.80 / 68.90 Stop Loss: 68.38 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.50 / 68.35 R1/R2:68.75 / 68.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.