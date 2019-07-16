App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.80 - 68.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee posted gains of 13-paise v/s US$ on Monday tracking mild gains in domestic equities. It is likely to open slightly changed while general cautiousness would cap runaway appreciation. June Trade deficit was mildly lower at $15.28 bn against previously $15.36 bn in May 2019 • The US dollar settled slightly higher while overall moves in Fx markets remain muted. Market participants are pricing in a 100% probability for a Federal reserve July interest rate cut. However the depth of the rate cut for 2019 is debated as current expectations are of three rate cuts of 0.25%. US-China trade engagement is likely to be a crucial factor for the fed rate trajectory.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds yield fell to 6.43% registering lowest level since August 2017. June inflation rose to 8-month high at 3.18%, still below RBI projected target range • US 10-year yields settled further lower on Monday at 2.09%, however have seen a sharp uptick from 1.93% in last week. Investors continue to price in a July policy rate cut by Fed while market participants would be awaiting details on future rate trajectory.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.64 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 4.29% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 68.53 -68.57Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.80 / 68.90Stop Loss: 68.38
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 68.50 / 68.35R1/R2:68.75 / 68.85
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

