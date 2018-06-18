App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.48 - 68.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects We expect US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency 

The rupee ended sharply lower as US $ gained amid selling in Euro. Rupee is expected to extended further declines today on rising risks of global trade wars post Friday’s tariff announcement • The US $ ended the session slightly lower as Euro recovered mildly on Friday . The US on Friday announced additional tariffs of 25 percent on Chinese imports worth $ 50 billion. China has decided to retaliate with tit for tat tariff on US products. This has raised market concerns of a full fledge trade war and is detrimental from emerging currencies especially export centric economies.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bonds extended sharp gains as decline in crude oil prices ahead of OPEC meeting this week is supporting domestic debt. • US 10 - year yields declined mildly even as US has announced additional tariff of 25 % on $ 50 billion worth of Chinese imports. China too has announced to impose tariffs on $ 50 billion worth of US imports.

Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68. 09 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0. 41 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 68.14 - 68.20 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.48 / 68.55 Stop Loss: 68.02
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.10 / 67.90 R1/R2:68.35 /68.45
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 18, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

