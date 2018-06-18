Buy USDINR; target of 68.48 - 68.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee ended sharply lower as US $ gained amid selling in Euro. Rupee is expected to extended further declines today on rising risks of global trade wars post Friday’s tariff announcement • The US $ ended the session slightly lower as Euro recovered mildly on Friday . The US on Friday announced additional tariffs of 25 percent on Chinese imports worth $ 50 billion. China has decided to retaliate with tit for tat tariff on US products. This has raised market concerns of a full fledge trade war and is detrimental from emerging currencies especially export centric economies.

Sovereign bonds extended sharp gains as decline in crude oil prices ahead of OPEC meeting this week is supporting domestic debt. • US 10 - year yields declined mildly even as US has announced additional tariff of 25 % on $ 50 billion worth of Chinese imports. China too has announced to impose tariffs on $ 50 billion worth of US imports.

Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68. 09 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0. 41 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.14 - 68.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.48 / 68.55 Stop Loss: 68.02 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.10 / 67.90 R1/R2:68.35 /68.45

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.