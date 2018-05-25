App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended on a mildly higher note as speculation that the government may initiate some steps to reign in higher domestic fuel prices soothed spiralling inflation expectation concerns • The US $ ended the session on a lower note even as the US President cancelled the expected historic summit between him and North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore . The confusing signals from US administration continued to surprise markets. However, we expect the dollar index to face some resistance in 94 - 95 zone that could see some recovery in major as well as emerging market currencies.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bonds fell as domestic yields rose following tightening global yields as well as an unabated rise in crude oil prices, which have seen domestic fuel prices rising to record highs • US 10 - year yields were mildly lower as traders await US May employment data as well as renewed concerns over the US President cancelling his scheduled summit with North Korean leade.

Currency futures on NSE The near - month dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE was at 68. 36 in the previous session. The May contract open interest increased 1.85 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 68.16 - 68.22 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.45/ 68.50 Stop Loss: 68.05
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.20 / 68.10 R1/R2:68.45 /68.55
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.