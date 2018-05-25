Buy USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee ended on a mildly higher note as speculation that the government may initiate some steps to reign in higher domestic fuel prices soothed spiralling inflation expectation concerns • The US $ ended the session on a lower note even as the US President cancelled the expected historic summit between him and North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore . The confusing signals from US administration continued to surprise markets. However, we expect the dollar index to face some resistance in 94 - 95 zone that could see some recovery in major as well as emerging market currencies.

Sovereign bonds fell as domestic yields rose following tightening global yields as well as an unabated rise in crude oil prices, which have seen domestic fuel prices rising to record highs • US 10 - year yields were mildly lower as traders await US May employment data as well as renewed concerns over the US President cancelling his scheduled summit with North Korean leade.

The near - month dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE was at 68. 36 in the previous session. The May contract open interest increased 1.85 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.16 - 68.22 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.45/ 68.50 Stop Loss: 68.05 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.20 / 68.10 R1/R2:68.45 /68.55

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.