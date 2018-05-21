Buy USDINR; target of 68.30 - 68.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee ended sharply lower on Friday amid a domestic political slugfest over the Karnataka state election outcome as well as broad strength in the US$ in the backdrop of rising crude oil prices • The US$ ended on a higher note as an improved inflation outlook as well as growth prospects continued to spur the US$ against major as well emerging market currencies. MSCI emerging currency index slid 1.3 % as deficit concerns surfaced over rising global yields as well as higher oil prices. The US $ index is approaching its key resistance zone of 94 - 95, which may provide respite to emerging market currencies.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds ended Friday on a higher note as domestic yields were slightly lower following global cues. However, gains would remain limited in the backdrop of strength in crude oil prices • US 10 - year yields declined on Friday from its recent solid gains. However, we expect yields to remain elevated over rising oil prices as well as a better US economic outlook.Currency futures on NSE The near - month dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE was at 68.08 in the previous session. The May contract open interest increased 0.12 % in previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 67.90 - 67.96
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.30/ 68.40
|Stop Loss: 67.79
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.95 / 67.85
|R1/R2:68.10 /68.30