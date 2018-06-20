App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.25 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency   

The rupee ended the session with sharp losses of 0 . 58 % , testing lowest levels in almost four weeks . However it is expected to open on higher today, still seeing limited gains ahead of upcoming crucial Opec meeting • The US $ ended higher amidst risk concerns of aggravating trade friction between US and other countries . JPY gained on the back of safe haven currency demand while Euro and Pound declined sharply owing to US $ strength . Global equity markets slumped weighed by fears of full scale global trade wars.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bonds extended further gains amidst steady crude oil prices as well slide in global bond yields . Global trade wars could see yields declining as it could weigh on growth prospects • US 10 - year yields declined in yesterday session as investors chased safe haven assets including US treasury . Yields to remain volatile in backdrop of hawkish Fed while trade frictions could see flight to safety provided by sovereign bonds.

Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68. 40 in the previous session . June contract open interest increased 7 . 27 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels . Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.88 -67.96 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.25 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 67.77
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.04 / 67.90 1/R2:68.30 /68.45
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

