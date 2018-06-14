Buy USDINR; target of 67.85 - 67.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency The rupee ended the session lower amidst cautious stance ahead of FOMC policy meeting. Higher domestic retail inflation as well as Fed’s rate hike trajectory shall cap runaway rupee appreciation • The US $ ended lower even though Fed raised interest rates by 25 - bps meeting the market expectation. It boosted prospects for further two rate hikes for 2018, which market shall digest in near term. Dollar declined as Euro gained on the back of positioning ahead of ECB monetary policy meeting today. Strength in major currencies amidst hawkish major central banks shall weigh on emerging currencies including rupee.

Sovereign bonds reversed losses as yields declined by almost 0. 45 %. Market participants remain cautious ahead of crucial OPEC meeting in Vienna. • US 10 - year yields was slightly higher even as Fed moved to raise interest rates by 0. 25 %. US is expected to impose customs on Chinese imports which has raised the fears of cross border trade disruptions.

Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 74 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 1. 08 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.58 - 67.64 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.85/ 67.90 Stop Loss: 67.47 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.60 / 67.45 R1/R2:67.75 /67.90

