Buy USDINR; target of 67.80 - 67.88: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee extended gains supported by sharp declines in crude oil prices allaying fears of a spiralling current account deficit (CAD) as well as domestic inflation • The US$ gained as the Euro remained subdued owing to the Italian election outcome . Political turmoil in Italy has raised concerns that it may lead to fresh elections. Euro would remain weighed down by Italian concerns in the near term with some jitters even in neighbouring economies. The US dollar will take cues from upcoming May employment data.

Sovereign bonds extended gains as yields declined owing to a slide in crude oil prices. Also, a recovery in the rupee against US $ is positive for domestic debt markets • US 10 - year yields were unchanged owing to Memorial Day holiday in the US. Euro yields were sharply lower due to ongoing political turmoil leading to scepticism over fresh elections.

The near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 63 in the previous session. The June contract open interest increased 4. 31 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.55 - 67.63 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.80/ 67.88 Stop Loss: 67.43 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.65 / 67.45 R1/R2:67.75 /67.85

