Buy USDINR; target of 67.60 - 67.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects We expect US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee sharply declined against the US$ as a rise in domestic yields following RBI’s monetary policy meeting as well as a recovery in crude oil prices weighed • The US $ extended losses as most major currencies rallied against the dollar . US yields declined while rising expectation that the ECB may announce a decision to roll back the stimulus supported the Euro. JPY also gained in yesterday’s session on the back of a recovery in risk - on sentiment. Upcoming meetings of major central banks are expected to keep currencies on the edge.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds extended another session of sharp declines as yields continued to rise following a regulation tweak by the RBI in its just concluded monetary policy meeting • US 10 - year yields declined sharply due to a recovery in risk on sentiment as well as market participants remaining on the sidelines ahead of FOMC monetary policy meeting next week.Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 24 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 5. 85 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 67.25 - 67.35
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 67.60/ 67.70
|Stop Loss: 67.15
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.25 / 67.15
|R1/R2:67.60 /67.70