Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 67.60 - 67.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects We expect US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee sharply declined against the US$ as a rise in domestic yields following RBI’s monetary policy meeting as well as a recovery in crude oil prices weighed • The US $ extended losses as most major currencies rallied against the dollar . US yields declined while rising expectation that the ECB may announce a decision to roll back the stimulus supported the Euro. JPY also gained in yesterday’s session on the back of a recovery in risk - on sentiment. Upcoming meetings of major central banks are expected to keep currencies on the edge.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds extended another session of sharp declines as yields continued to rise following a regulation tweak by the RBI in its just concluded monetary policy meeting • US 10 - year yields declined sharply due to a recovery in risk on sentiment as well as market participants remaining on the sidelines ahead of FOMC monetary policy meeting next week.

Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 24 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 5. 85 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.25 - 67.35 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.60/ 67.70 Stop Loss: 67.15
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.25 / 67.15 R1/R2:67.60 /67.70
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 09:58 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

