Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 67.42 - 67.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects We expect US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Rupee extended slight losses as a cautious tone prevailed ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting outcome today. Expectations vary from RBI adopting hawkish stance to raising rates by 25 bps • The US $ ended the session slightly lower as rising cross border trade concerns led to investors chasing safe haven bond buying . Mexico is expected to impose customs duty on some agriculture produce from US while there is a risk of other allies taking retaliatory measures. Euro remained on an edge amid ongoing the political drama in Italy while the upcoming ECB monetary policy meeting may provide fresh triggers to the common currency.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bonds recovered as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting outcome today. Yields could rise further if the RBI increases interest rates today • US 10 - year yields declined as investors chased safe haven buying into bonds. Mexico has announced it would impose retaliatory tariffs on US products, adding to concerns on global trade conflicts.

Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 32 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 4. 94 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.14 - 67.22 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.42/ 67.50 Stop Loss: 67.04
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.20 / 67.00 R1/R2:67.40 /67.50
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 10:49 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

