Buy USDINR; target of 67.22/ 67.28: ICICI Direct

Spot Currency

The rupee gained sharply post RBI’s monetary policy meeting. The central bank raised repo rate by 25 bps but maintained a neutral stance, as such future policy action remains data dependant The USD ended lower as gains against JPY were offset by losses against Euro and GBP. Momentum in risk - on sentiment has led to profit booking in safe haven assets. As such, US yields and US $ were both lower. Euro continues to gain as there is rising expectation that ECB may turn hawkish in its upcoming policy meet as a weaker Euro, uptick in Flash CPI data would aid ECB to roll back the stimulus.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds fell sharply post RBI’s monetary policy meeting as regulatory changes weighed on bonds. It reduces bank’s demands for government bonds that would see yields rise in the near term US 10 - year yields rose amid a recovery in risk - on sentiment that weighed on demand for bonds. We expect the yield to remain elevated ahead of the June FOMC monetary policy meeting.

Currency futures on NSE

Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 08 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2. 11 % in the previous day We expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

USDINR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on USDINR Buy USDINR in the range of 66.95 - 67.01 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 67.22/ 67.28 Stop Loss: 66.83 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.0 / 66.85 R1/R2:67.25 /67.35

