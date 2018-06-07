App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 67.22/ 67.28: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee gained sharply post RBI’s monetary policy meeting. The central bank raised repo rate by 25 bps but maintained a neutral stance, as such future policy action remains data dependant The USD ended lower as gains against JPY were offset by losses against Euro and GBP. Momentum in risk - on sentiment has led to profit booking in safe haven assets. As such, US yields and US $ were both lower. Euro continues to gain as there is rising expectation that ECB may turn hawkish in its upcoming policy meet as a weaker Euro, uptick in Flash CPI data would aid ECB to roll back the stimulus.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds fell sharply post RBI’s monetary policy meeting as regulatory changes weighed on bonds. It reduces bank’s demands for government bonds that would see yields rise in the near term US 10 - year yields rose amid a recovery in risk - on sentiment that weighed on demand for bonds. We expect the yield to remain elevated ahead of the June FOMC monetary policy meeting.

Currency futures on NSE

related news

Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 08 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2. 11 % in the previous day We expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

USDINR Strategy
USDINR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on USDINR
Buy USDINR in the range of 66.95 - 67.01 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 67.22/ 67.28 Stop Loss: 66.83
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.0 / 66.85 R1/R2:67.25 /67.35

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 7, 2018 10:45 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct

