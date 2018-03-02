App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.60 - 65.68: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to initiate long positions.


ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Spot Currency

The rupee posted its first monthly decline in five - months against the US$ , tracking a corresponding rise in the dollar index amid bets of a faster pace of rate increases from the US Federal Reserve • The US $ extended gains against major currencies except JPY as the Fed chair’s hawkish rhetoric continue to weigh on risk - on sentiment . Dollar index is near five - week high as 90. 70 levels. JPY rose against US$ as capital flows in Japan continued to help yen sustain gains. British Pound skidded against US$ as well as Euro as tensions of hard Brexit surfaced following exit draft prepared by European Commission.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds fell for a seventh consecutive month in February, as fiscal deficit and inflationary woes triggered fears of rate hikes going ahead, while global markets turned volatile • US 10 - year yields declined but could remain at elevated level amid recent hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair’s first congressional testimony.

Currency futures on NSE
The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 65.32. The March contract open interest increased 17.58 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 65.30 - 65.36Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 65.60 / 65.68Stop Loss: 65.18
SupportResistance
S 1/ S 2: 65.40 / 65.30R 1/R 2:65.65 /65.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

