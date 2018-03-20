Buy USDINR; target of 65.38 - 65.44: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee declined sharply as expected on account of a widening domestic Q 3 FY 18 current account deficit (CAD) to $ 13.5 billion against $ 7.20 billion for the corresponding period last year . Selling in domestic equities further aggravated rupee losses • The US$ declined against majors currencies as GBP and Euro rose sharply as an ECB debate is seen towards interest rates . Pound Sterling remained the top performer amid reports that Brexit discussions went well last weekend . The UK and EU agreed to a large part of the terms for a Brexit transition.

Sovereign bonds fell amid reports of a widening current account deficit as well as outflows triggered in domestic debt markets • US 10 - year yields rose to 2.86 % in the last session as the market anticipates an interest rate hike of 25 bps this week while traders remain cautious on the Fed’s future interest rate hike trajectory as well as inflation forecasts.

The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 65.22 . The March contract open interest increased 12.62 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 65.11 - 65.17 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 65.38 / 65.44 Stop Loss: 64.99 Support Resistance S 1/ S 2: 65.20 / 65.00 R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.45

