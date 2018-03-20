App
Mar 20, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 65.38 - 65.44: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee declined sharply as expected on account of a widening domestic Q 3 FY 18 current account deficit (CAD) to $ 13.5 billion against $ 7.20 billion for the corresponding period last year . Selling in domestic equities further aggravated rupee losses • The US$ declined against majors currencies as GBP and Euro rose sharply as an ECB debate is seen towards interest rates . Pound Sterling remained the top performer amid reports that Brexit discussions went well last weekend . The UK and EU agreed to a large part of the terms for a Brexit transition.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds fell amid reports of a widening current account deficit as well as outflows triggered in domestic debt markets • US 10 - year yields rose to 2.86 % in the last session as the market anticipates an interest rate hike of 25 bps this week while traders remain cautious on the Fed’s future interest rate hike trajectory as well as inflation forecasts.

Currency futures on NSE The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 65.22 . The March contract open interest increased 12.62 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 65.11 - 65.17 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 65.38 / 65.44 Stop Loss: 64.99
Support Resistance
S 1/ S 2: 65.20 / 65.00 R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.45
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

