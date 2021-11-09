MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of : 100.65 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar retreated from its 15-month high and declined 0.3% yesterday as US stocks closed at record highs.

November 09, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar retreated from its 15-month high and declined 0.3% yesterday as US stocks closed at record highs. Market sentiments improved on passage of $1 trillion infrastructure bill and on signs that economic recovery in US remains on track. However, sharp downside was cushioned on hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve officials • Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.48% yesterday on IPO related inflows and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets. However, further gains were prevented on firm dollar • Rupee is expected to appreciate today on the back of weakness in dollar and optimistic domestic markets. Further, IPO related inflows may support rupee. However, sharp gains may be prevented on proliferated crude oil prices and as investors will remain vigilant ahead of US Federal Reserve speech. US$INR (November) is expected to trade in a range of 74.00-74.40

Intra-day strategy 

GBPINR November futures contract(NSE)
Buy GBPINR in the range of 100.28-100.3
Target: 100.65Stop Loss: 100.10
 Support: 100.10/100.0Resistance: 100.65/100.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:34 am

