Buy UPL, target Rs 810, says Akash Jain

Akash Jain

UPL is the largest Indian agrochemical Company and is engaged in research, manufacturing, selling and distribution of agrochemicals and specialty chemicals across the globe. It is one of the best backward integrated agrochemical play with a global market share of 4 percent. The Company boasts of strong ROCE of 22 percent.

UPL’s key brands Iris, Shagun, Eros, Ulala, Atabron more than doubled volumes in FY18 and we expect it to do well in FY19. India accounts for 18 percent of total topline and has witnessed a growth of 8 percent. India business is expected to do well owing to the expectation of normal monsoon by IMD.

In Q4FY18, the Company’s topline witnessed yoy growth of 6.5 percent to touch Rs. came in at Rs5,691 crores owing to volume growth of 8% on yoy basis.

Consistent growth was witnessed across regions. Revenues in Latin American market grew 7% yoy (vs. a market decline of 4%) as demand was subdued due to high channel inventories, delayed rains, and dry weather conditions in Argentina. UPL outperformed the industry in North America and Europe, aided by its herbicide portfolio in North America, and good growth in sugar beet herbicides in Europe, coupled with low opening inventories.

The operating profit (including forex impact on trade receivables and payables) for the quarter stood at Rs1,421cr, a rise by 36.9% yoy. The EBITDA margin expanded by ~554bps yoy to 25% in Q4FY18. PAT registered 6.9 percent yoy growth to reach Rs. 778 crores in the same period.

Management has guided 10-12% revenue growth in FY19 (12-15% EBITDA growth), whereas the industry is expected to grow in mid-single digits.

Management continues to invest in new product development, and expects to invest ~Rs1,500cr into overall capex in FY19, including ~Rs. 400cr on intangibles (product registrations). The company’s new product development activity remains strong.

The company offered an overall positive outlook for FY19, stating that the agrochemical industry has likely bottomed out and should resume growth.

At CMP of Rs. 695 (Face Value: Rs. 2), the stock trades at a P/E of 18x on FY18 EPS. We recommend a “Buy” with a target price of Rs.810 by FY19 end.

(P/E of 18x on estimated FY19 EPS of Rs. 45).

The author is Vice-President - Equity Research at Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert onmoneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.