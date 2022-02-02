Buy UPL; target of Rs 980: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

UPL reported 3QFY22 revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs112.9bn/Rs26.6bn/Rs9.7bn (+24%/+21%/+35% YoY). Results were broadly in-line with our estimate. Key highlights are: (a) volume and price growth of 11%/13%YoY respectively; (b) all geographies barring India posted double digit growth; (c) gross margin largely stable (down 50bps YoY) aided by favorable product and superior pricing; (d) Net debt (including perpetual bond) stood at ~Rs267bn, down Rs5.1bn sequentially; (e) NWC declined by 9 days YoY to 108. We believe UPL is well placed to achieve the higher end revenue and EBITDA growth guidance of 7-10%/12-15% YoY in FY22E, driven by focus on differentiated solutions and new product launches. Also, the company is positive on ensuing quarter on account of healthy demand globally and fully sold out plants. Its Net debt/EBITDA target is likely below 2.0x in March’22 (March’21, 2.2x). Factoring in the healthy 9MFY22 performance, we increase our FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 8% each respectively.

Outlook

We expect UPL to clock Revenue/PAT CAGR of 11%/21% over FY21-24E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR980 (earlier Rs910) based on 14xFY24E EPS).

At 16:00 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 785.60, up Rs 0.65, or 0.08 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 799.60 and an intraday low of Rs 782.30.

It was trading with volumes of 48,002 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 96,815 shares, a decrease of -50.42 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.11 percent or Rs 8.60 at Rs 784.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 864.75 and 52-week low Rs 510.05 on 08 June, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.15 percent below its 52-week high and 54.02 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 60,023.41 crore.

