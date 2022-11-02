Buy UPL; target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on UPL

Q2FY23 results were strong on operational front with better-than-expected revenue growth of 18% y-o-y and a sharp beat of 213 bps in EBITDA margins at 22.1% (up 278 bps y-o-y). Thus, adjusted operating profit of Rs. 2,768 crore beat estimate by 13%; however adjusted PAT at Rs. 857 crore (up 27% y-o-y) was in-line. Revenue growth was led by 21% y-o-y improvement in prices, 4% positive currency impact partially offset by a 7% y-o-y decline in volume while margin improvement reflected higher gross margin of 42.6% (up 290 bps y-o-y). Volume decline is attributable to cautious volume (high-margin product with better credit terms) push in Brazil. Europe growth was muted due to devaluation of the Euro. Management maintained its FY23 revenue/EBITDA growth guidance to 12-15%/15-18% and targets to lower net debt by $500 million for FY23. With H1FY23 revenue/EBITDA growth of 22%/31% y-o-y, we expect UPL to beat its growth guidance as H2 is normally strong, given high revenue share from North America and commentary on mid-single digit volume/price hike in H2 would also aid growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on UPL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 930 as valuation of 10.6x/9x its FY23E/FY24E EPS is attractive considering a strong growth outlook. Focus on increasing share of high margin, differentiated and sustainable solutions would improve earnings quality and drive valuation re-rating.

