English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy UPL; target of Rs 930: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on UPL


    UPLL delivered a stellar Q4 performance, beating consensus topline/EBITDA/Adj. PAT estimates by 11%/8%/12%. The robust performance was aided by strong double-digit growth across geographies, except for Europe, which registered a modest 2% YoY growth. Q4 revenue grew by 24% YoY, backed by 3%/19%/2% growth in volume/pricing/forex. Amid significant and sustained RM inflation, gross margins displayed exemplary robustness, expanding by 370bps YoY on the back of a substantial moat of supply chain efficiency, backward integration, and pricing power. Operating margins, however, witnessed a relatively modest expansion of 59bps YoY due to employee and other opex increasing by 39.4% and 39.1% YoY, respectively. Adj. PAT grew by 35.3% on lower tax outgo and higher other income despite depreciation and interest growing by 11.5% and 90% YoY, respectively.



    Outlook


    We have revised our revenue estimates in line with RM cost inflation (pass-through) but kept EBITDA estimates largely unchanged. Consequently, we revised our revenue/EBITDA estimates by 4.7%/0.2% for FY23 and 4.6%/0.1% for FY24. However, considering higher-than-expected net debt levels and interest thereon, we have cut EPS estimates by 2.6%/0.8% for FY23/FY24. We maintain a Buy rating with a revised Mar’23E TP of Rs930 based on DCF.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UPL
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.