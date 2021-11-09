MARKET NEWS

Buy UPL target of Rs 875: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated November 08, 2021.

Broker Research
November 09, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on UPL


UPL Ltd is a global agriculture Solutions Company engaged in the agrochemicals and industrial chemicals business with manufacturing sites across the world. Through recent expansion, the company has become a leader in global food systems as well. Q2FY22 revenue increase of 18.2% YoY as volume drives 15% YoY growth and the remaining by favorable price realization. EBITDA registered 13.1% YoY growth but EBITDA margin shrunk 90bps due to strategic investments made this quarter. Company was able to maintain margins with significant cost pressures in an inflationary environment. The volume growth momentum along with desirable pricing is expected to drive profits for the coming quarters.



Outlook


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 875 based on 15x FY23E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #UPL
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:17 pm

