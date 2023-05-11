Buy UPL; target of Rs 850: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

We trim our FY24E/25E estimates by 16%/12% and target multiple from 14x earlier to 12x currently, to factor in subdued growth and margin outlook in the near term primarily led by a) high inventory levels in key regions; b) adverse weather conditions impacting demand; and c) falling RM cost scenario exerting pressure on realizations & margins. UPL reported weak set of numbers below our and consensus estimates with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs165.7bn/Rs30.1bn/ Rs8.2bn (+5%/-16%/-46%YoY). Citing bleak demand environment globally coupled with pressure on realizations & margins, UPL has guided for 6-10% revenue growth and 8-12% EBITDA growth in FY24E. Management has not provided debt repayment guidance for FY24, stating debt to be at comfortable levels.

Outlook

We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of 8%/20% over FY23-25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR850 (earlier Rs1050) based on 12X FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UPL - 09 -05 - 2023 - prabhu