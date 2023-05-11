English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy UPL; target of Rs 850: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

    We trim our FY24E/25E estimates by 16%/12% and target multiple from 14x earlier to 12x currently, to factor in subdued growth and margin outlook in the near term primarily led by a) high inventory levels in key regions; b) adverse weather conditions impacting demand; and c) falling RM cost scenario exerting pressure on realizations & margins. UPL reported weak set of numbers below our and consensus estimates with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs165.7bn/Rs30.1bn/ Rs8.2bn (+5%/-16%/-46%YoY). Citing bleak demand environment globally coupled with pressure on realizations & margins, UPL has guided for 6-10% revenue growth and 8-12% EBITDA growth in FY24E. Management has not provided debt repayment guidance for FY24, stating debt to be at comfortable levels.

    Outlook

    We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of 8%/20% over FY23-25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR850 (earlier Rs1050) based on 12X FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UPL - 09 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UPL
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:57 pm