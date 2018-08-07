Buy UPL; target of Rs 763: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on UPL

UPL reported revenue growth of 11% YoY to INR 41.34bn against our estimates of INR 41.06bn. The growth was led by steady growth from agro activities (+7.6% YoY) supported by higher growth from LATAM (+17% YoY) along with decent growth from India market (+12% YoY) due to low base. OPM expanded by 34bps YoY to 20.5%, which led EBITDA to up by 12.9% YoY to INR 8.5bn against our estimates of INR 8.15bn. Higher finance cost (+118.75% YoY) impacted bottom-line growth, which grew by 4.5% YoY to INR 5.14bn against our estimates of INR 5.49bn.

Outlook

Hence, keeping that into consideration, we have maintained our estimates, however lowered multiple to 13xFY20E from 17x earlier and arrived a target price of INR 763, potential upside of 20%. We retain BUY on the stock.

