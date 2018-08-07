App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 763: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 763 in its research report dated August 02, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on UPL


UPL reported revenue growth of 11% YoY to INR 41.34bn against our estimates of INR 41.06bn. The growth was led by steady growth from agro activities (+7.6% YoY) supported by higher growth from LATAM (+17% YoY) along with decent growth from India market (+12% YoY) due to low base. OPM expanded by 34bps YoY to 20.5%, which led EBITDA to up by 12.9% YoY to INR 8.5bn against our estimates of INR 8.15bn. Higher finance cost (+118.75% YoY) impacted bottom-line growth, which grew by 4.5% YoY to INR 5.14bn against our estimates of INR 5.49bn.


Outlook


Hence, keeping that into consideration, we have maintained our estimates, however lowered multiple to 13xFY20E from 17x earlier and arrived a target price of INR 763, potential upside of 20%. We retain BUY on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #UPL

