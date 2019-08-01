Buy UPL; target of Rs 752: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

Sharp gross margin contraction of 440 bps @ 51.1% v/s PLe 55.7% even after excluding the INR 4.1 bn impact of purchase price allocation on inventory, was disappointing and was driven lower sales to high margin geographies like Europe and India (down 8% YoY). In Euro terms, European business declined in double digits (down 3% in rupee terms) while LatAM business, lowest gross margin contribution region, grew 25% YoY. Amidst massive flooding in US, North American business grew by 6.0% YoY as the company benefitted from the US-China trade war and related uncertainty in supplies from China. LatAM business grew 25% on the back of strong performance from Brazil. ~425 bps contraction in other expenses after adjusting the IND AS 116 impact was commendable. With ~USD 19 mn of cost synergies and ~USD 20 mn of revenue synergies being realized till date, UPL has set a target of USD 100 mn in revenue and USD 80 mn of cost

synergies in Year 1. Despite subdued performance in Q1, UPL has maintained its FY20 guidance as the company is building inventory to sustain to growth in the following quarters. UPL's continuous focus on resistance management, cost leadership along with proprietary/generic products, diversified presence across all crops & geographies has enabled it to outperform industry growth plus minimise the impact of volatility arising out of trade wars and natural calamities.

Outlook

We maintain our earnings estimates and expect revenue, EBITDA and APAT to grow at CAGR of 35%, 48% and 29% between FY19-21E. Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 752 based on 8.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA.

