Buy UPL; target of Rs 740: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

UPL's topline growth of 81% YoY @ Rs 89 bn (PLe Rs 94.7 bn) and APAT growth of 41% @ Rs 7.8 bn (PLe Rs 7.8 bn) was driven by LatAM (up 21% YoY) & India business (up 42% YoY) and integration & cost control benefits on employee cost and other expenses. UPL continues to gain significant market share in Brazil (across Corn, Soy, Cotton, Cane and plantation crops), North America and India (certain segments). UPL's capabilities in manufacturing and outsourcing are progressing well to increase its competitiveness. It has maintained its topline, EBITDA and debt reduction guidance for FY20 as the growth momentum is expected to continue in 4Q. Globally, the company is emerging as a reliable partner in manufacturing for companies who are diversifying their sourcing away from China and its clout is expected to increase further if business disruption gets elongated due to Coronavirus in China. Size has changed the game for UPL and its negotiating power has increased with both vendors and clients.

Outlook

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 740 based on 8.0x Sep'21E EV/EBITDA.

