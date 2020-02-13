App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 740: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated February 07, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL


UPL's topline growth of 81% YoY @ Rs 89 bn (PLe Rs 94.7 bn) and APAT growth of 41% @ Rs 7.8 bn (PLe Rs 7.8 bn) was driven by LatAM (up 21% YoY) & India business (up 42% YoY) and integration & cost control benefits on employee cost and other expenses. UPL continues to gain significant market share in Brazil (across Corn, Soy, Cotton, Cane and plantation crops), North America and India (certain segments). UPL's capabilities in manufacturing and outsourcing are progressing well to increase its competitiveness. It has maintained its topline, EBITDA and debt reduction guidance for FY20 as the growth momentum is expected to continue in 4Q. Globally, the company is emerging as a reliable partner in manufacturing for companies who are diversifying their sourcing away from China and its clout is expected to increase further if business disruption gets elongated due to Coronavirus in China. Size has changed the game for UPL and its negotiating power has increased with both vendors and clients.


Outlook


Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 740 based on 8.0x Sep'21E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UPL

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.