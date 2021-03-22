English
Buy UPL: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated March 19, 2021.

March 22, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on UPL


Management expects sustainable 8%-10% revenue growth p.a., given its focus to expand revenue share of differentiated & sustainable solutions (biosolutions – growing at 15%) and production innovation in off-patented business. UPL’s recent strategic collaboration with FMC for Rynaxypyr has the potential to add $200 million (4%-5% of FY2021E revenue); management targets to add more products for distribution to expand its product portfolio and drive revenue growth. On track to achieve net debt/EBITDA to 2x by March 21 (further reduced debt by $300 million in February 2020); management has also addressed investor concern on corporate governance (helps improve investor sentiments). UPL’s valuation of 11.4x its FY2023E EPS is attractive, given strong earnings outlook, improving margin/RoE profile at 22%/18% in FY23E, and focus to deleverage its balance sheet.



Outlook


Hence, we retain Buy on UPL with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 720.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 22, 2021 04:47 pm

