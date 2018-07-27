App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 664: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 664 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL


UPLL announced the acquisition of Arysta LifeScience – the agrochemical business of US-based Platform Chemicals – for a consideration of USD4.2b.  The acquisition, which was done via UPPL’s wholly owned subsidiary UPL Corporation, is backed by USD1.2b equity investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and TPG.  ADIA and TPG will invest USD600m each in UPL Corporation for a combined stake of 22%; UPPL will fund the remaining USD3b via debt.


Outlook


While we revise up our FY20 revenue and EBITDA estimate by 62% and 59% (building in financials of Arysta), respectively, we cut our FY20 PAT estimate by 8% (due to higher interest cost on increased debt). We, thus, cut our valuation multiple from 17x to 13x FY20E EPS and arrive at a TP of INR664 (+21% upside).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:26 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UPL

