Buy UPL: target of Rs 632 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on UPL

Management commentary positive for growth across regions in FY2021; it sees an upside from current growth guidance of 6-8% for revenues and 10-12% for EBITDA in FY2021E. Better agronomics to drive decent growth in US and Europe for H2FY2021; Revenue recovery and price hike in Latin America (recovered 50% of revenue loss of $25nm in H1FY21) bode well for earnings growth in H2FY2021. Focus on reducing net debt/EBITDA to 2x by March 2021 and reduction in jury award to $13mn (from $31 million earlier) by US district court for an intellectual property litigation should improve overall investor sentiments.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on UPL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 632 as recent correction provides investors a good entry point; stock attractively valued at 9.8x FY23E EPS despite improved earnings outlook across regions.

