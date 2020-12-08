PlusFinancial Times
Buy UPL: target of Rs 632 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 632 in its research report dated December 07, 2020.

Dec 8, 2020 / 02:20 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on UPL


Management commentary positive for growth across regions in FY2021; it sees an upside from current growth guidance of 6-8% for revenues and 10-12% for EBITDA in FY2021E. Better agronomics to drive decent growth in US and Europe for H2FY2021; Revenue recovery and price hike in Latin America (recovered 50% of revenue loss of $25nm in H1FY21) bode well for earnings growth in H2FY2021. Focus on reducing net debt/EBITDA to 2x by March 2021 and reduction in jury award to $13mn (from $31 million earlier) by US district court for an intellectual property litigation should improve overall investor sentiments.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on UPL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 632 as recent correction provides investors a good entry point; stock attractively valued at 9.8x FY23E EPS despite improved earnings outlook across regions.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UPL
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:20 pm

