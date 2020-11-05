172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-upl-target-of-rs-632-sharekhan-3-6071211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL: target of Rs 632: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 632 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on UPL


UPL reported better-than-expected revenue growth of 14.4% to Rs. 8,939 crore (5.4% ahead of our estimate) driven by growth across regions. EBITDA margin of 20.2% (up 54bps y-o-y) lagged our estimates, given pricing pressures and unfavorable forex movement in Latin America. . H2FY2021 to be strong for the US, Europe and Latin America, led by good agronomics; margins to expand led by price hikes in Latin America and growth in high-margin regions of US and Europe. Company aims to reduce debt by $700-750 million and targets a net debt-equity ratio of 2x by March 2021. Management reiterated revenue and EBITDA growth guidance of 6-8% and 10-12%, respectively, for FY2021. We expect PAT CAGR of 16% over FY2020-FY2023E, which would help generate cumulative FCF of Rs. 12,584 crore over FY2021E-FY2023E and help deleverage balance sheet).



Outlook


We retain Buy on UPL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 632.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UPL

