Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 621: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 621 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on UPL


UPL Ltd’s 2QFY21 earnings were ahead of our estimates, Sales/EBITDA grew by 14.4/15.2% YoY to Rs 89.3/16.6bn (D.est: Rs 83.8/15.7bn). APAT grew by 55% YoY to Rs 6.47bn. Sales growth was driven by a 19% volume growth across geographies. Sales growth was seen strong in ROW, India and Latam. Gross margins took a hit by 100 bps YoY to 49.6% due to forex losses due to devaluation of Brazilian real. The company derived revenue and cost synergies of USD 52 mn and USD 33mn respectively for 2QFY21. UPL Ltd’s gross debt stood at Rs 345.6bn, down by ~Rs 9.0bn on a QoQ basis.



Outlook


We maintain our buy call on the stock and roll forward FY23E estimates with a revised target price of Rs 621/share (cut EV/EBITDA estimates in-line with global peers at 7.5x EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #UPL

