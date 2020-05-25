Buy UPL; target of Rs 620: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on UPL

UPL reported an encouraging set of numbers, Sales were in line with estimates at Rs 111.4 bn (D.est: Rs 111.2bn), EBITDA came in lower than our estimates at Rs 19.0bn (D.est: Rs 23.2bn). APAT stood at Rs 7.6bn. On a comparable basis, sales grew by 26.0% YoY while EBITDA grew by 25.0% YoY. Growth was led by a 29% volume growth, 2% price de-growth and a negative 2% currency impact in Q4FY20. The management has guided for a revenue growth of 7-10% for the medium term.

Outlook

We value UPL at 8.5x EV/EBITDA and have a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 620/share.







