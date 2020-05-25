Buy UPL; target of Rs 620: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated May 24, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on UPL
UPL reported an encouraging set of numbers, Sales were in line with estimates at Rs 111.4 bn (D.est: Rs 111.2bn), EBITDA came in lower than our estimates at Rs 19.0bn (D.est: Rs 23.2bn). APAT stood at Rs 7.6bn. On a comparable basis, sales grew by 26.0% YoY while EBITDA grew by 25.0% YoY. Growth was led by a 29% volume growth, 2% price de-growth and a negative 2% currency impact in Q4FY20. The management has guided for a revenue growth of 7-10% for the medium term.
Outlook
We value UPL at 8.5x EV/EBITDA and have a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 620/share.
