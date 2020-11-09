172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-upl-target-of-rs-530-geojit-6088571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 530: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Geojit's research report on UPL


UPL Ltd is a global agriculture solutions company engaged in the agrochemicals and industrial chemicals business with manufacturing sites across the world. Through recent expansion, the company has become a leader in global food systems as well. Revenue grew by 14.4% YoY owing to a 19% increase in volume, partly offset by forex devaluation. EBITDA margin expanded 50bps to 20.2% on stringent cost control measures and better product mix. PAT nearly doubled (+178.9% YoY) on account of lower finance costs and higher non-operating income, partly set off by forex losses. Rising demand for key products, new product launches and successful integration of Arysta should bring stability to the business and contribute to the growth ahead.



Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 530 based on 11.0x FY22E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #UPL

