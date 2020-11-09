Buy UPL; target of Rs 530: Geojit

Geojit's research report on UPL

UPL Ltd is a global agriculture solutions company engaged in the agrochemicals and industrial chemicals business with manufacturing sites across the world. Through recent expansion, the company has become a leader in global food systems as well. Revenue grew by 14.4% YoY owing to a 19% increase in volume, partly offset by forex devaluation. EBITDA margin expanded 50bps to 20.2% on stringent cost control measures and better product mix. PAT nearly doubled (+178.9% YoY) on account of lower finance costs and higher non-operating income, partly set off by forex losses. Rising demand for key products, new product launches and successful integration of Arysta should bring stability to the business and contribute to the growth ahead.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 530 based on 11.0x FY22E EPS.

