App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated May 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on UPL


UPL delivered 22% yoy USD growth (26% in INR) in Q4 vs. 7.3% for five major global peers, suggesting market share gains. Revenue synergies contributed 10% (11% in INR) to overall growth, indicating strong cross-selling opportunities. Working capital cycle improved to 76days, best since FY15, on the back of reduction in inventory/debtors by 25/17 days. This resulted in the release of ~Rs30.5bn (~USD425m) in working capital for FY20. Gross margin declined 300bps yoy to 43.9% due to a change in the geographic mix in favor of LatAm and depreciation of BRL. UPL has taken a price hike subsequently to offset the currency impact. We increase our revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates for FY21/22 by 5%/2%/3% as we incorporate continued market share gains.



Outlook


We maintain Buy, with a TP of Rs500 (7x FY22E EV/EBITDA) and OW stance in our EAP. We believe that UPL should be rerated from its 5-yr low valuations due to 1) continued market share gains, 2) improvement in margins on the back of synergies, and 3) reduction in adj. net debt/EBITDA to 2.0x by FY22E could trigger a possible rating upgrade in FY22.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UPL

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

REC ties up with TajSATS to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers

REC ties up with TajSATS to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers

Will Coronavirus play a dampener in Maharashtra's 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations?

Will Coronavirus play a dampener in Maharashtra's 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations?

Coronavirus impact | Centre may not revise minimum wage this year: Report

Coronavirus impact | Centre may not revise minimum wage this year: Report

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.