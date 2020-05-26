Buy UPL; target of Rs 500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on UPL

UPL delivered 22% yoy USD growth (26% in INR) in Q4 vs. 7.3% for five major global peers, suggesting market share gains. Revenue synergies contributed 10% (11% in INR) to overall growth, indicating strong cross-selling opportunities. Working capital cycle improved to 76days, best since FY15, on the back of reduction in inventory/debtors by 25/17 days. This resulted in the release of ~Rs30.5bn (~USD425m) in working capital for FY20. Gross margin declined 300bps yoy to 43.9% due to a change in the geographic mix in favor of LatAm and depreciation of BRL. UPL has taken a price hike subsequently to offset the currency impact. We increase our revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates for FY21/22 by 5%/2%/3% as we incorporate continued market share gains.

Outlook

We maintain Buy, with a TP of Rs500 (7x FY22E EV/EBITDA) and OW stance in our EAP. We believe that UPL should be rerated from its 5-yr low valuations due to 1) continued market share gains, 2) improvement in margins on the back of synergies, and 3) reduction in adj. net debt/EBITDA to 2.0x by FY22E could trigger a possible rating upgrade in FY22.



