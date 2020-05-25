Buy UPL; target of Rs 497: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

UPL continues to be among the most attractive stock in the global agchem space (Peer comparison in Exhibit- 2). Maintain Buy. UPL results were marginally better than our estimates with topline/EBITDA/APAT growth of 31%/48%/44% YoY (PLe 26%/46%/33%). However, results cannot be compared with Q4FY19, as it included only 2 months of Arysta's financials. In FY20 (on like to like basis) UPL clocked a commendable 13%/18% growth in Topline/EBITDA and reduced working capital by ~25 days. But miniscule reduction of Rs11bn in net debt was disappointing (considering perpetuals as part of debt) and total net debt (incl perpetual) stands at Rs249bn v/s Rs260bn as on FY19. While UPL will continue to do well with 8% topline CAGR we expect North America, Asia and Africa to be growth drivers in FY21. Management's visibility on reduction in raw material and fixed cost coupled with accelerated growth in North American business gives us confidence of a possible 70-100 bps margin expansion in FY21. We expect net debt reduction of ~Rs24bn each in FY21E and FY22E resp but Net debt: Equity & Net Debt: EBITDA of 1.3 & 3.0 in FY21E and 1.1 & 2.4 in FY22E (considered perpetuals as part of debt) are key monitorables.ions.

Outlook

We have upgraded our topline/EBITDA/APAT by 3%/3.6%/11% for FY21E and 2.6%/0.6%/5.8% for FY22E but lowered our target price from Rs542 to Rs497 based on 7.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA (implied P/E on TP- 11x) due to lower than expected debt reduction (considering perpetual bond as part of debt).







