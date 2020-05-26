Buy UPL target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UPL

Performance is likely to be impacted during Q1FY2021E and thereafter owing to COVID-19 crisis; however, long-term investors can consider accumulating the stock owing to reasonable valuation and further strengthening of the balance sheet led by deleveraging. The company has seen significant improvement in operating cashflow due to improved profitability and lower working capital requirement, which led to debt reduction.Net debt/EBITDA is expected to improve further to 2x by FY2021E. Although management has not provided absolute guidance for FY2021E, we believe it anticipates to deliver growth both at the revenue and EBITDA level. We expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 7.5% and 17.3%, respectively, over FY2020-FY2022E.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on UPL Limited (UPL) with a revised price target of Rs. 450/share.



